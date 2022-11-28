The Detroit Lions, moral victories, and what they’re worth

Progress in the NFL is a funny thing. Back in 2019, the Detroit Lions were close, oh so close to toppling the Kansas City Chiefs, and the game certainly looked like one to grow on. What followed was anything but, and the Lions headed down a long road of tailspin and agony after that.

So when it’s talk of “moral victories” after Thanksgiving’s tilt against the Buffalo Bills, skepticism is common—especially when Lions players and coaches themselves have no interest in the notion and simply wish to win. But given the differences between the 2019 Chiefs game (early in the season, arrogant moron coach) and now, it’s worth considering once more.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re diving back into Thanksgiving, with our takeaways on this very question: did the Lions show promise by going toe-to-toe with the Bills, or can such good feelings be easily washed away?

We also dive into more from that game, some deeper thoughts and game notes, and a whole slew of scenarios involving the playoffs (yes, the Lions are still technically alive, one might suppose) and the 2023 NFL draft, as the Rams pick seems likely to secure Detroit a top five selection.

