All month, we have been raising money for charity as part of our Movember tradition.

Through November 28, we have raised over $14,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and over $2,200 for the Crisis Text Line.

Now it’s time to celebrate and make one last push for charity.

On Tuesday, November 29—that’s this Tuesday—we are holding a 15-hour charity marathon on our Twitch page: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit.

What does that mean?

It means 15 hours straight of Detroit Lions talk with special guests. We’ll talk draft, we’ll talk playoffs, we’ll talk about everything you can possibly think of, and we’ll do so with a bunch of special guests and all of your favorite personalities from Pride of Detroit.

Let’s break down everything you need to know.

The Charity

For the remainder of the month, all donations will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. You can learn more about the charity here. If you want to donate as part of our campaign, just click here.

Goals

Last year, we raised just over $20,000 during Movember, and we’d love to crush that goal. As incentives to beat that goal and beyond, we are going to do some crazy dumb stuff if we hit certain milestones. Here’s a look at those:

$5,000 — Old Timey baseball cosplay stream

$10,000 — Noted Italian purist Chris Perfett will be forced to eat $25+ of Olive Garden

$15,000 — Jeremy gets an embarrassing henna tattoo***

$20,000 — Jeremy will do a “Just Dance” video game stream

$23,000 — A dramatic reading of Jeremy’s embarrassing post-trouble with the snap FanPost (Michigan scored 23 points that game)

(Michigan scored 23 points that game) $25,000 — Jeremy will eat a mozzarella sticks milkshake

$30,000 — Jeremy will post a TikTok dance

$35,000 — Jeremy will dye his hair blue

$40,000 — Chris will do the 1-chip challenge

$45,000 — Jeremy will grow out his hair for an entire year

$50,000 — Jeremy will shave his head

Prizes

In addition to those incentives, every $20 you donate will get you a raffle ticket. What could those raffle tickets win you? I’m so glad you asked. Here’s a list of the things we will raffle off by the end of the week:

NOTE: The raffle will take place later in the week. Likely Thursday night.

Individual donation uses

Not only can you win raffle prizes with your individual donations, but you can also get us to do things immediately. Here’s a list of those incentives:

$10 — Feed Zazu (Jeremy’s Dog) or Ruby (Chris’ cat) a treat

$20 — Write a word/short phrase on podcaster’s face

$50 — Mute podcast host of your choice for 1 minute

$75 — Change Jeremy’s virtual, green screen background

$100 — Draw a cat face on podcast host of your choice

$250 — We’ll hold an Amazon Prime watch party on our Twitch page with a movie/TV show of your choosing (must be in Amazon Prime’s catalog)

$500 — Write an article for Pride of Detroit (subject to editorial process)

(subject to editorial process) $1,000 — Be a guest on the PODcast

Guest Schedule

We have a day full of scheduled guests for the 15-hour stream. Note: This list will be evolving, and some people may be added/deleted/moved around. Please respect that schedules change.

9 a.m. ET — Justin Rogers of the Detroit News

10 a.m. ET — Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press

12:30 p.m. ET — Kyle Meinke of MLive.com

1:15 p.m. ET — Chris Burke of The Athletic

3 p.m. ET — Dane Brugler of The Athletic

4 p.m. ET — Former Lions safety Glover Quin

5 p.m. ET — Ben Raven of MLive.com

5:30 p.m. ET — Kent Lee Platte, Pride of Detroit Alum, creator of RAS

7 p.m. ET — Colton Pouncey of The Athletic

8 p.m. ET — Dan Miller, voice of Detroit Lions radio

Pride of Detroit staffers will also be in and out of the stream all day long.

HOW TO WATCH DONATE:

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET - 11 p.m. ET

Site: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Donation link: https://donate.tiltify.com/@prideofdetroit/movember-2023

If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the comments.