We’ve officially made it beyond Thanksgiving, and this year I’m thankful that we’re not just talking about mock drafts when it comes to the Detroit Lions. There are still six more games left for the team, and for the first time in a while, the Lions fan base seems legitimately interested in what happens down the stretch.

And that feeling is completely understandable. The Lions are playing sound, competitive football, and they’re downright fun to watch right now. They’re being led by a young nucleus of players who are not only playing well for novices but are flashing signs of potential superstardom in positions of need.

That has left the Lions in a place they haven’t been in late November since 2017: In The Hunt.

Yes, Lions fans are talking playoffs, even with the acknowledgment that the odds are pretty long. There’s nothing wrong with a little hope, and if Detroit plays like they did over the course of November, who’s to say they can’t go on a run in December?

So today’s Question of the Day is:

What are you looking forward to most in the Lions final six games?

My answer: I’ll give you three

1) The playoff run

I’ll fully acknowledge that the Lions could very easily lose this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and blow up any dreams of an improbable postseason run. But until that time comes, I’m going to enjoy tinkering with Playoff Machine, building Rooting Guides, and daydreaming of something called a “six-game winning streak.” It’s fun to watch Lions games with some late-season stakes that have nothing to do with the NFL Draft, so bask in it.

2) The offense is just fun to watch

Even with a lull in October, the Lions offense still ranks eighth in scoring, and it’s honestly been a pleasure to just watch offensive coordinator Ben Johnson work his magic. He’s been phenomenal in the past two weeks, especially on third downs and in the red zone (some may argue about his third-and-1 call against the Bills, but I’m not one of them). Guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Frank Ragnow are playing better than 90 percent of the players at their position, and Detroit finally has a coaching staff who knows how to utilize elite talent.

Oh, and the offense is about to get one more piece back to it...

3) Jameson Williams

We may not be getting Williams’ debut this week against the Jaguars, but it’s coming soon. Best guess is that Williams gets a dozen or so snaps against the Vikings next week and then we’ll get three or four games of Williams with a full load.

The Lions haven’t spent this high of draft capital on a non-tight end skill position player since Matthew Stafford in 2009. They haven’t drafted a first-round receiver since Calvin Johnson in 2007.

So, yeah, it’s going to be pretty exciting when Williams finally makes his debut. A prospect that many believed was the most talented receiver in last year’s class, Williams could bring a level of explosiveness this passing offense hasn’t seen in the Jared Goff era. Even if we only get a small peek of it, that’ll be enough to fuel the fire of optimism throughout the offseason ahead.

Your turn. What are you looking forward to in the final six games?