Undergoing open heart surgery is undoubtedly a scary event, but one Detroit Lions fan says a pep talk from Dan Campbell made things a little better.

Instagram user dominatorventi posted a video message he received from Campbell, thanking his wife for getting in touch with the Lions and making it possible. It’s not just a “Hey, hope you feel better” type of thing either, but a personal and heartfelt message. It’s clear Campbell put thought into it.

Here it is in full:

“Hey Dominic. This is Dan Campbell, head coach of your Detroit Lions because I know you’re a huge fan. Hey, listen man, I wanted to wish you a very smooth recovery from your surgery. I know its a big deal but your wife Grace has said that you handled it with ease and a sense of laughter and lightness which is — listen we need more people around like you, puts it in perspective, that’s for sure. Anyway, appreciate you and man I’m praying for you from afar and from your beautiful wife too. That was — listen, she kinda made this work. I wish you the best thanks for being there, being a huge Lions fan, all the best. God bless.”

In the caption, Dominic said on November 23 he had open heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, jokingly calling it “enemy territory” due to the NFC North rivalry.

“I hadn’t got a Pep talk from a coach in decades, but after I was ready to crash through the Mayo’s doors the morning of my surgery. Dan, thanks so much. It put me in a great mental zone,” he wrote.

You can watch the message below.

