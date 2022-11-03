The Detroit Lions woke up a bit last week, scoring 27 against the Dolphins and looking capable of winning the game for a decent stretch. While that ultimately did not manifest, it did yield some higher fantasy outputs after two very poor games for nearly every player against the Patriots and Cowboys.

The results are only slightly rosier for the Green Bay Packers, but relative to expectations, the feelings are much worse. Apparently the loss of Davante Adams was fairly significant, as the Aaron Rodgers-led offense is really struggling. However, a visit to Detroit could bring some relief for these players, even if it only lasts for a week.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Packers bold player predictions?

My answer: Among the fallout of the T.J. Hockenson trade is the Lions’ implied belief in its passing game. Hockenson was a great weapon, but with D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown still around and Jameson Williams ready at some point, there are still plenty of options for Jared Goff. The immediate beneficiary has to be St. Brown — he has not posted an elite game since Week 2, but I like him to flirt with WR1 numbers this weekend.

Aaron Jones has been inconsistent like the rest of the Packers offense, but he is coming off back-to-back RB1 finishes. The running back I want to call out, though, is AJ Dillon, who has yet to really take off in the way most expected. Perhaps facing the Lions is all he needs, and I think Dillon hits double-digits in a very startable matchup, even as the second option.

Your turn.