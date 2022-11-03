‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 expert picks: Eagles at Texans

The NFL opens Week 9 with a battle between two teams on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Philadelphia Eagles are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0 and they will be traveling to Texas to take on a Houston Texans team that is 1-5-1 on the season, which slots them in with the second-worst record in the NFL.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown have the Eagles rolling right now and are coming off a game where they connected six times for 156 yards and three scores. Squaring off opposite Brown will be Texans first-round pick corner Derek Stingley, which could make this game worth watching by itself.

On the opposite side of things, Texans quarterback David Mills has struggled this season, and his top two offensive weapons have already been ruled out: former-Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins due to injury, and Brandon Cooks for “personal” reasons. Basically, Cooks wanted out of Houston, but when the Texans failed to trade him before the deadline—mostly due to his $18 million fully guaranteed salary cap hit in 2023—he is effectively taking his ball and going home.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoring the Eagles by two touchdowns, and while the POD staff isn’t projecting an upset (we all took the Eagles on the moneyline), there were a few of our staff that were tempted by the points.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.