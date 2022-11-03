While the Detroit Lions are in the basement of the NFC North at the moment, they’re certainly not the only team in the division that’s having a rough time in 2022. The Green Bay Packers seem to be entering the downside for the first time in a while. They’re 3-5 and haven’t won a game since Week 4.

The obvious fear here is that the Lions defense is going to be cure to what ails Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. If I were Aaron Rodgers (I’m glad I’m not), I would be welcoming a chance to play the league's worst defense after four-game losing streak. Still, it’s not out of the question that the Lions can go out and win this game. They could sure use it, and while it doesn’t fix everything, a win over the Packers would win a lot of good will.

What’s going on with this Packers team? We really wanted to know, so we got in touch with Justis Mosqueda from ACME Packing Company to get some answers. Here’s what he had to say:

1. It seems like the Packers are finally trending downward. What’s happening?

“Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury limited how many times the team could go under center in Week 6 and Week 7, which turned their offense into RPO spam. They were able to get under center in Week 8 and run the ball well, but were just outplayed by a more talented Buffalo Bills team on both sides of the ball.”

2. is there a chance that Aaron Rodgers regrets staying in Green Bay? Is there any regret that the team didn’t get started on a rebuild instead of tying so much into Rodgers?

“Right now I think there’s regret on both sides. 2022 was always supposed to be somewhat of a rebuilding year for the Packers but the regression of players like Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Savage have put the team in a position where the light at the end of the tunnel is a new window opening around 2024.”

3. What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Packers?

“The strength of the team is easily the run game. The passing game on both sides of the ball has been average. Stopping the run is where the Packers are one of the worst in the league. Outside of Kenny Clark, they have no interior defensive linemen who can get any sort of penetration in the ground game.”

4. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are favored by three. Are you taking that bet?

“Honestly, I would take the Lions to win straight up. Before SNF, the Packers had lost to Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson and Taylor Heinicke while Bailey Zappe took them into overtime. I just am not going to be confident in this team winning games on the road for the remainder of the season.”

5. Who’s winning this thing?

“Restore the Roar.”