A bright spot amid the Detroit Lions’ defensive woes, Malcolm Rodriguez’s latest performance earned him a nomination for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week.

At home against the Miami Dolphins, the linebacker registered his first career sack and his first career fumble recovery. He also racked up seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended. (Our own Morgan Cannon has a great breakdown of his play here.)

Rodriguez is the third Lions rookie linebacker since 1999 to produce at least five tackles for losses, a sack, and a fumble recovery in their first season.

The linebacker became an HBO “Hard Knocks” darling for his impressive preseason performance, and a fan favorite for some of his outfits (see below).

The other Week 8 nominees are Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Browns CB Martin Emerson, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, and Broncos TE Greg Dulcich.

Vote @malcolmlrod for @pepsi Rookie of the Week

Rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson has been nominated twice, in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders and Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, but didn’t win either.

The winner is determined through voting. Fans can vote for Rodriguez here.

UPDATE: Wilson ended up winning the fan vote.

And onto the rest of your notes.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo determines the winners and losers from the trade deadline. While thankfully Detroit did appear in the loser category, the Minnesota Vikings made the winner’s list. “By acquiring Hockenson, the Vikings reinforced their status as one of the NFC’s upper echelon teams and a legitimate contender to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. “

Also from CBS Sports, grades for each team through this point. The Lions... could not have possibly done worse.

An ex-Lion weighs in on an ex Lion. Former Lions backup quarterback Chase Daniel for The 33rd Team explains why T.J. Hockenson is about to become Kirk Cousins’ best friend.

"Automatically, you just love that move."



Kirk Cousins deserves more respect for his recent work, and the #Vikings trading for T.J. Hockenson is only going to make 8️⃣ better



Kirk Cousins deserves more respect for his recent work, and the #Vikings trading for T.J. Hockenson is only going to make 8️⃣ better

“There is a double-edged quality to this trade. There are reasons to like it for both sides and also reasons to question it for each.” More grades, these from NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.