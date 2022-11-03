 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Malcolm Rodriguez up for NFL Rookie of the Week (update: he lost)

The linebacker earned the nomination following his first career sack and first career fumble recovery.

By Kellie Rowe
A bright spot amid the Detroit Lions’ defensive woes, Malcolm Rodriguez’s latest performance earned him a nomination for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week.

At home against the Miami Dolphins, the linebacker registered his first career sack and his first career fumble recovery. He also racked up seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended. (Our own Morgan Cannon has a great breakdown of his play here.)

Rodriguez is the third Lions rookie linebacker since 1999 to produce at least five tackles for losses, a sack, and a fumble recovery in their first season.

The linebacker became an HBO “Hard Knocks” darling for his impressive preseason performance, and a fan favorite for some of his outfits (see below).

The other Week 8 nominees are Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Browns CB Martin Emerson, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, and Broncos TE Greg Dulcich.

Rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson has been nominated twice, in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders and Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, but didn’t win either.

The winner is determined through voting. Fans can vote for Rodriguez here.

UPDATE: Wilson ended up winning the fan vote.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo determines the winners and losers from the trade deadline. While thankfully Detroit did appear in the loser category, the Minnesota Vikings made the winner’s list. “By acquiring Hockenson, the Vikings reinforced their status as one of the NFC’s upper echelon teams and a legitimate contender to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. “

  • “There is a double-edged quality to this trade. There are reasons to like it for both sides and also reasons to question it for each.” More grades, these from NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.

  • I’ve done a million Notes leads on how good the Lions offensive line was supposed to be. PFF pretty much always ranked them third in the league. Now, ahead of Week 9, they’ve tumbled down to No 8. ($)

