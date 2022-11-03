Lions vs. Packers Week 9 TV distribution map

After a couple weeks on CBS, the Detroit Lions are back on FOX this week to take on their divisional rival Green Bay Packers. It’s been a disappointing season for both teams, but for very different reasons. The Packers were considered Super Bowl candidates with returning MVP Aaron Rodgers perhaps leading one last charge in Green Bay. Through eight weeks, that’s resulted in just a 3-5 record.

The Lions weren’t expected to be true contenders, but they were expected to be better than... well, this. In the past week alone, the owner has felt the need to come down and assure fans the team is in the right hands, Detroit has fired their defensive backs coach, and T.J. Hockenson has been traded away. None of those are great signs about the current status of the team.

Despite this being a matchup between two teams with losing records, Lions vs. Packers will have a pretty wide national audience on Sunday. Here’s a look at which location within the United States that will be carrying the game locally, courtesy of the website 506sports.com:

(Lions vs. Packers is in red)

Obviously, most of Michigan and Wisconsin will carry the game, but so—curiously—will almost all of Colorado, a good portion of Florida, and all of Maine. Obviously, the Packers have a wider national audience that the Lions due to their success over the past three decades.

For those of you in the Detroit area, you won’t get an early-game option over on CBS, but the afternoon game will be Rams vs. Buccaneers—which will be nationally broadcast on CBS that afternoon. Titans vs. Chiefs will cap off the night on NBC.

You can see all of the TV football listings over at 506sports.com.