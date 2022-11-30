The Detroit Lions are coming off a nice break after playing last Thursday, and the extra time has afforded them the opportunity to get a few banged-up players healthy—though there are a couple of starters still worth keeping tabs on.

Let’s take a look at the team’s Wednesday injury report as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Reserve list

RB Craig Reynolds (IR, ribs): eligible to return in Week 14

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): eligible to return at any time

WR Trinity Benson (knee, IR): eligible to return in Week 15 (latest update)

(latest update) OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time

DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time

21-day evaluation clock

WR Jameson Williams (ACL, NFI): Day 10 (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles, PUP): Day 15 (latest update)

On Monday, coach Dan Campbell called it a “tall order” for either Williams or Okwara to be ready to play this week against Jacksonville.

“I think that would be a tall order,” Campbell said. “Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be. I don’t want to say it wouldn’t happen, but it would take a lot.”

On Wednesday, Williams was on the field for his first full practice as a Lion:

As exciting as it is to see Williams on the field, it’s still looking like a Week 14 return against the Minnesota Vikings is the most likely outcome.

No practice on Wednesday

RT Penei Sewell (ankle) — NEW INJURY, injured in Week 12

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness) — NEW

EDGE Julian Okwara (elbow) — NEW INJURY, injured in Week 12

Sewell got dinged up a few times on Thanksgiving but was able to play through the ailments and didn’t miss a snap. Per reports from Wednesday’s practice, he was working on the side of the practice field with a trainer, so this may be a simple maintenance rest day—as is common—but it could be potentially troublesome and will be something to keep an eye on.

Brown was injured versus the Giants, didn’t play against the Bills, and is starting out the week unable to practice. He was originally replaced by Dan Skipper in Week 11, but when Skipper was needed at left guard in Week 12, the Lions turned to Kayode Awosika to fill in at right guard. If Jonah Jackson is able to return, and Brown remains out, Skipper would most likely be called upon again to start at guard.

Melifonwu has had a difficult season with regard to injuries. He’s only dealing with an illness this time around, however, and oftentimes a player can get healthy enough by gameday.

Okwara suffered an elbow injury that required him to leave the game against the Bills prematurely. If Okwara is unable to play this week, the Lions have recently promoted James Houston—who is currently nominated for rookie of the week—waiting in the wings for an increased role.

Limited practice

LG Jonah Jackson (concussion) — Red no-contact jersey, upgrade

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — upgrade after no practice last week

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) — Red no-contact jersey, upgrade

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

CB Chase Lucas (hamstring) — NEW INJURY

Jackson and Okudah were unable to play on Thanksgiving after suffering concussions against the Giants in Week 11 and being unable to clear league protocols in time for the game. Fortunately, both were able to return to the field on Wednesday and were wearing no-contact jerseys, as is custom under the new requirements following head injuries. Both appear to be on track to return to starting roles this Sunday.

“Provided there’s no setback, I think it’s optimistic to have Jonah and Okudah (this week),” Campbell said on Monday.

Paschal also returned to practice on Wednesday, after missing the last four games due to a knee injury suffered in Dallas.

“Paschal feels better, he feels better...” Campbell said on Wednesday. “But we’re going to let him run around today, get some individual and then we’ll see where it goes. He’ll be a day-to-day and if he can take a little bit today, we’ll give him some more. If he can take more tomorrow, then we’ll do that, and then we’ll gauge that status as it goes. But it’d be great to get him back. It would, he helps us.”

Per usual, Ragnow is taking it easy early in the week while he continues to deal with a toe injury that has lingered all season.

Lucas only played in 12 special teams snaps on Thursday, but is now dealing with a hamstring injury.

Full practice

N/A

No longer listed with an injury

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

The players in this section no longer have an injury significant enough to require a spot on the injury report. With both Reynolds and Chark off the injury report—and Williams coming back soon—we could finally see the Lions wide receiver corps back at full health in December.

Jaguars injury report

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ initial injury report:

