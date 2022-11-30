The NFC North must have liked what they saw from the Detroit Lions offense during the preseason, because on Wednesday the Chicago Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle off Detroit’s practice squad, making him the second reserve quarterback to land within the division after David Blough signed on with the Minnesota Vikings after cuts.

Boyle, who was beloved in Green Bay as Aaron Rodgers’ backup, signed with the Lions in the 2021 offseason to backup Jared Goff. He started three games that season, accounting for 521 passing yards on 61 completions, three touchdown passes, and six interceptions.

Despite the less-than-impressive statistical output, the Lions made a point to re-sign Boyle in the offseason, hoping to maintain some stability at the quarterback position. Unfortunately, Boyle struggled throughout training camp, and when given the opportunity to win the job in the preseason, he completely flopped, completing just 26-of-46 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was released just a few days later.

After the Lions were unsuccessful in their attempt to re-sign Blough—who was also released at cutdowns—to the practice squad, they turned their attention back to Boyle and brought him back as their third quarterback option, signing him to the practice squad.

The Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an injury that forced him to miss their game last Sunday, and when their backup Trevor Siemian was injured in pre-game warmups, they almost had to turn to practice squad quarterback Nathan Peterman to play against the New York Jets.

With Fields still limited and Seiman unable to practice to start the week, the Bears are bringing Boyle in to help with depth at the position. Because Boyle was signed off the practice squad, he will count against the Bears' active roster for at least three weeks.

As for the Lions, they will likely be on the lookout to add a third quarterback to their roster, presumably on the practice squad, as they currently only have Goff and Nathan Peterman under contract.