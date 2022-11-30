Week 13 is a doubleheader on CBS, but the Detroit Lions find themselves on FOX even though they’re facing off against the AFC South’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

With five other games being broadcast by FOX this week, the Lions have steady competition for a television market. So it comes as little surprise that a Week 13 matchup between two 4-7 teams will not be available for anyone other than the local market.

That isn’t to say that the game doesn’t have some interesting storylines. You could bill this games as the Jaguars and No. 1 pick Travon Walker vs. the Lions and No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions are also 3-1 in their last four games, while the Jaguars are 2-1 in their last three games.

Still, I’m sorry to say that if you don’t live in Michigan or a very small surrounding area of Jacksonville, Florida (and a little bit of Georgia) you’re going to have to watch Red Zone or use Sunday Ticket to watch the game.

Here’s where the game will be broadcast, according to 506Sports.com:

If you’re not digging the Lions-Jaguars game—or, fingers crossed, the Lions are blowing them out—you can switch over to CBS where a higher-stakes Vikings vs. Jets game will be playing for a larger national audience—and for both the Detroit and Jacksonville area.

Then, in the aftermath of a euphoric Lions victory, or the horrible agony of a Detroit loss, you can decompress by watching Chiefs vs. Bengals for the late slate of NFL games. Basically the entire country will get that game, except for California and Nevada, who will be saddled with a sad Chargers vs. Raiders game.

To see which Week 13 games are playing in your area, check out 506 Sports.