NFL Week 9 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 9 began with the Philadelphia Eagles adding another digit to their win column, bringing their record up to an impressive 8-0. The Houston Texans put up a good fight, especially in the first half, but eventually, they started turning the ball over and lost the game 29-17, covering the spread, but falling to 1-6-1 on the year.

The Texans path to the No. 1 pick only has one team in its way, the Detroit Lions, and they take on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field during the 1 p.m. ET hour on FOX. Unfortunately, there is no early game option on CBS this week. Then in the 4 p.m. ET hour on CBS, the local game is the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a battle of quarterbacks with ties to the state of Michigan. Finally, the Sunday night game on NBC features the Tennessee Titans at the Kansas City Chiefs.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 13 games on the NFL Week 9 schedule:

There are only a few games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: