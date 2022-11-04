Now that we are in November, it feels right that the Detroit Lions begin the month with a matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers.

And while quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still around in Green Bay, this Packers team has a bit of a different feel from years’ past. They currently sit in second of the NFC North, but have a record of just 3-5, having lost their last four games.

With wide receiver Davante Adams playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, Rodgers has seemingly had issues with getting on the same page as his receivers—leaving the normally high-powered Packer offense struggling to get off the ground. Even their offensive line, one aspect of Green Bay’s roster that has almost always been really strong around Rodgers, is having a bit of a down year.

Defensively, the Packers still have playmakers at every level, especially in their front seven. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is still one of the best interior players in the game, while former Wolverine Rashan Gary has really adapted well to playing out of a two-point stance as a linebacker in Green Bay’s scheme.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Packers would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: If you are the Lions, you could go a couple directions with this one. For me, I think it basically boils down to a coin flip of who you want on defense. And with the Lions still having so many issues with who to play next to second-year defensive tackle Alim McNeill, the logical choice to me is Kenny Clark.

Like 2022 draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal—Clark offers some positional versatility along the defensive front. Pairing him with McNeill would help alleviate the Lions’ woes against the run, as well as give them two interior-defensive linemen capable of collapsing the pocket around opposing quarterbacks.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Packers’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.