Lions vs. Packers preview podcast: Green Bay’s problems are multi-faceted

This isn’t your normal Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers matchup. While things may not feel all that unfamiliar on the Lions side, the Packers are in a situation we haven’t seen them in for quite some time. Currently 3-5 and on a four-game losing streak, Green Bay seems legitimately bad.

So to break down what’s going wrong in Lambeau and preview Sunday’s Week 9 matchup, we invited first-timer Dusty Evely to the podcast. Evely, a contributor at CheeseheadTV, Packer Report and the Pack-A-Day podcast, noted that there is no quick fix for a lot of the problems that ail Green Bay. It’s not just one unit that is failing the team (on both sides of the ball) but a collective failure.

And some of those struggles play right into the Lions’ hands. For example, the Packers’ run defense ranks 31st in the NFL, paving the way for a potential big day on the ground from former Packer Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift. Their receiving corps also struggles to stay on the same page as the quarterback, which could provide some relief to a struggling Lions secondary.

We get into it in a lot more detail this week on our First Byte Week 9 preview podcast with Evely.

