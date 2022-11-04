Lions RT Penei Sewell, Isabella Ford welcome newborn son to this world

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell has missed the first two days of practice this week due to personal reasons. It was assumed that Sewell’s girlfriend, Isabella Ford, was expecting their child around this time, and Sewell was likely attending to her this week.

That much was confirmed on Thursday night when Ford posted photographs of the two with their newborn son in an Instagram post.

Sewell’s son comes just a couple weeks after left tackle Taylor Decker welcomed his baby girl into this world. Like Sewell, Decker missed the first couple days of that week’s practice, but ended up playing in Sunday’s game.

It’s unclear whether Sewell will be back in time for the team’s Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, but some things are far more important than football. Congratulations to Penei and Isabella! Hope baby Malakai is happy and healthy!