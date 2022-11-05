As part of our Movember charity drive celebration in support of the Alzheimer’s Association this year, we will be interviewing Detroit Lions players on a weekly basis every Friday afternoon. The Lions have been very supportive of our cause, and have graciously provided an opportunity to chat with a player over Zoom after Friday’s practice each week in November.

This week, we kick things off with our No. 1 ranked player on the Lions: All Pro center Frank Ragnow.

In our chat with Ragnow, we discuss several topics, including the origins of his awesome fishing touchdown celebration with Jamaal Williams, what he loves about the center position (and doesn’t about basic and advanced statistics), his affinity towards Applebee’s and the best place in Detroit to find a steak.

We also discuss his upcoming event for his foundation, Rags Remembered Foundation. On Monday, November 7, Ragnow will be hosting an event called “Night of Memories,” where you’ll have the opportunity to meet players, bid on auction items, have a cocktail or two and learn more about Ragnow’s foundation.

Check out our entire conversation with the Lions center below, and if you want to join us live next week, follow us on Twitch and tune around 1:30 to 2 p.m. ET.

