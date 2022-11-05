Watch live: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Madden 23 simulation

Our Madden simulation's undefeated streak came to an untimely end last week. Going into Dolphins week, Madden had correctly predicted the winner of each Detroit Lions game in our weekly simulations. Last week, Madden made the bold prediction of the Lions upsetting the Dolphins, and despite Detroit’s strong showing in real life, that prediction turned out to be too optimistic for the local team.

This week, the Green Bay Packers are in town, and the real-life version of the team is struggling. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t trust his young receiving corps, and what was supposed to be one of the toughest defenses in the league has been anything but intimidating this year. As a result, the 3-5 Packers are just a 3.5-point favorite over the 1-6 Lions.

But does Madden see things similarly?

Looking at the overall ratings, the Packers still boast a solid 85 Madden rating, while the Lions sit at a pretty poor 77 overall.

Stranger things have happened in our Madden simulations, so if you want to see the wackiness unfold—and I promise you there will be wackiness—come join us at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning to see the two virtual teams face off.

This Madden simulation is also part of our Movember charity campaign, so it’s another opportunity to support the Alzheimer’s Association, and get me to do silly things like write on my face or spin the Wheel of Pain.

Here’s everything you need to know to participate:

What: Lions vs. Packers Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, November 5 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)