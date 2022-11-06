How to watch Lions vs. Packers in Week 9

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are flailing. The Packers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak that has seen their record drop from 3-1 to 3-5, now comfortably out of a playoff spot. The Lions are on a five-game skid, and are barrelling towards the first overall pick in the draft.

It’s been a particularly tough week for both teams, too. The Packers apparently aggressively tried to add Steelers receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline, only for Pittsburgh to choose the Chicago Bears’ offer instead. For the Lions, it’s been far more dramatic. On Monday, they relieved the well-liked defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant of his duties after the Lions defense has gotten off to a historically bad start. The next day, the Lions traded away Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, signaling a clear preference toward the future over the present—despite what Lions general manager Brad Holmes said.

Despite the dysfunction of both teams, this Week 9 matchup between the two actually somehow garnered the top broadcast team on FOX.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch this NFC North showdown between the Lions and Packers.

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Week 9 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Packerss by 3.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook