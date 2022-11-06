Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Sunday in a Week 9 matchup between division rivals.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 9.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (5 + 4)

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89) — concussion, Questionable

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84) — elevated from the practice squad

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 1)

Starters

Reserves

OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

G — Kayode Awosika (74)

Injured/inactive

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (3 + 1)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — INACTIVE

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Questionable

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2) — INACTIVE

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55) — knee, not listed with an injury designation

Anthony Pittman (57)

Chris Board (49)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Will Harris (25)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 11

Nickelback (1 + 2)

Safety (4 + 1)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5) — finger, not listed with an injury designation

— finger, not listed with an injury designation JuJu Hughes (33)

C.J. Moore (38)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — ankle, Ruled OUT

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and Stanley Berryhill (83)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: