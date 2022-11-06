Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Sunday in a Week 9 matchup between division rivals.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 9.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (4 + 1 injured)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Questionable, expected to play in limited role
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Justin Jackson (42)
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, 21-day evaluation clock has begun
Wide receiver (5 + 4)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- Brandon Zylstra (13) — elevated from the practice squad
- Stanley Berryhill (83) — signed from the practice squad
- Josh Reynolds (8) — back, Doubtful — INACTIVE
- DJ Chark (4) — ankle, on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 11
- Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 10
- Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return at any time
Tight end (3)
- Brock Wright (89) — concussion, Questionable
- James Mitchell* (82)
- Shane Zylstra (84) — elevated from the practice squad
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 1)
Starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — groin, Questionable
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Evan Brown (63)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58) — personal, not listed with an injury designation
Reserves
- OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
- G — Logan Stenberg (71)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
Injured/inactive
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (3 + 1)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90) — INACTIVE
EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)
- Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Questionable
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2) — INACTIVE
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
- Derrick Barnes (55) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Chris Board (49)
- Josh Woods (51)
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Jeff Okudah (1)
- Will Harris (25)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Jerry Jacobs (39)
- Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 11
Nickelback (1 + 2)
- Mike Hughes (23) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- AJ Parker (41) — hip, Ruled OUT
- Chase Lucas* (36) — ankle, Ruled OUT
Safety (4 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph* (31)
- DeShon Elliott (5) — finger, not listed with an injury designation
- JuJu Hughes (33)
- C.J. Moore (38)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — ankle, Ruled OUT
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
- K — Michael Badgley (17)
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and Stanley Berryhill (83)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
