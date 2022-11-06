Lions vs. Packers expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions have had a rough season by just about every possible measure. A 1-6 start can not really be sugarcoated in any way, even for those that knew this team was not as far along as some in the offseason believed.

That said, it turns out the schedule makers didn’t do the Lions as many favors as we thought going into the year. By several offseason measures, the Lions appeared to have one of the easiest schedules in the league, but that’s why they play the games. Through eight weeks, the Lions have had the second-hardest schedule per Football Outsiders, and their whole 17-game schedule is the second-hardest by overall record.

That said, this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers is shockingly considered one of the easier games remaining on Detroit’s schedule. The Lions are at home and the 3-5 Packers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Their offense is clearly missing weapons like Davante Adams, and their defense has massively disappointed with more and more fingers pointing at defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

So is this the week the Lions finally break their own losing streak and get back in the win column?

Here are our staff picks for Lions vs. Packers, Week 9:

Jerry Mallory (6-1): 34-24 Packers

Hamza Baccouche (5-2): 34-27 Lions

Morgan Cannon (5-2): 31-27 Packers

Kellie Rowe (5-2): 27-20 Lions

Kyle Yost (5-2): 27-23 Packers

Ryan Mathews (4-3): 31-24 Packers

Jeremy Reisman (4-3): 26-20 Packers

Mike Payton (3-4): 42-28 Packers

John Whiticar (3-4): 30-20 Packers

Erik Schlitt (3-4): 27-24 Packers

Alex Reno (1-6): 24-21 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-7): 23-23 Tie

Check out our picks for all Week 9 games here.

Now let’s hear your thoughts. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comment section.