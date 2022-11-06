Report: D’Andre Swift expected to play vs. Packers, will have limited role

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions will have starting running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle, questionable) available for their Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers but he will remain in a limited role as the team manages his injuries.

Swift injured his ankle in the season opener and while he was initially able to play through it, it eventually caught up with him and he was forced to miss three games. He returned to game action last week against the Dolphins but was clearly limited and only touched the ball 10 times, despite being on the field for the majority of offensive snaps. He produced just six yards on five carries on the ground but did have five receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Per both reports, this is an injury management issue, as the Lions are trying to maximize his long-term contributions and prevent another injury. This is an unfortunate growing trend in the young back's career.

The Lions have had to turn to Jamaal Williams to carry the bulk of the load, with intermittent opportunities from Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson. Williams has eight rushing touchdowns on the season, second most in the NFL, but he lacks the explosiveness Swift brings to the rushing attack.

There have several other injured players who could be limited or ruled out due to injury, including Josh Reynolds (back, doubtful) who is looking like a game-time decision, Brock Wright (concussion, questionable) who is expected to clear protocols, Taylor Decker (groin, questionable) who suffered a mid-week injury, and Charles Harris (groin, questionable) who did not play in the last three games.