Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers first half open thread

The Detroit Lions are back at it this Sunday as they open up just their second NFC North game of the season. This week, the Green Bay Packers are in town, which is always an opportunity to for Detroit to pick up an emotional rivalry win. There may not be much on the line for the 1-6 Lions, but every day is a good day to beat the Packers... and when Green Bay is already going through it at 3-5, handing them their sixth loss before Thanksgiving would be pretty satisfying.

But the Packers are 3.5-point favorites this week, and it’s easy to see why. The Lions have had a tough week, starting it off by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and following that a day later by trading away Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson. The message all week has been to keep your head down, be a professional, and do your job. Will that resonate with the team—and will they respond with a sense of urgency? Or will those drastic changes have a negative impact on the Lions.

Hang out with us during the first half of Lions vs. Packers. We’ll have a second Open Thread after halftime.