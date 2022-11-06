Lions vs. Packers: Live score updates, highlights, drive analysis, injuries

Which team will “get right” this week?

The Detroit Lions have had a pretty awful week in Allen Park, with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant being fired on Monday, and tight end T.J. Hockenson being traded a day later. This is a people business, and those moves were undoubtedly felt by many throughout the organization.

“It’s been a tough week,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “For me personally, the defensive staff, this organization, for this team in general. Not only because of the way that we played, but also we lost a damn good coach. A good friend of mine who I brought on to do a job and that’s unfortunate.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t too happy about losing Hockenson, either.

“He’s a good player,” Goff said earlier this week. “I hate it, he’s a good player.”

Things haven’t been very bright over in Lambeau either. The Green Bay Packers are uncharacteristically 3-5, with neither side of the ball living up to expectations. With the Packers striking out at the trade deadline, it will all be on the people already inside the building to turn around their fortune.

Will the Lions put the Packers one foot deeper into the grave of their 2022 season, or will Detroit play the “get-right” opponent and springboard Aaron Rodgers to a second-half comeback for the season.

First quarter