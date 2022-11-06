They did everything to make you go crazy and make your heart beat out of your chest. Then they finally made you happy. The Detroit Lions get their second win of the season in a 15-9 win over NFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers. You love to see it.

As always, I have thoughts on these games. These are those thoughts.

Huge win for Campbell and company

A 1-6 start is pretty bad. The Lions and their fans needed a win. Dan Campbell really needed a win too. There’s nothing that could bring back goodwill for this team and its staff faster than a win over the team that everyone hates the most. Campbell coached a pretty good game and he deserves this win. Good stuff. Some more goodwill could be on the way next week if the Lions beat the Bears and get their first road win of the Campbell era.

Ugly first half

At the beginning of 88% of sports movies, you always see scenes that highlight just how bad the team is. The ball is bouncing off their heads, players are running into walls, an outfielder is getting into with a fly in left field while the ball is headed his way, and then there’s the old guy that was once good, but is now 58 and still playing in the league. You always wonder how these players made it to the pros.

That’s what the first half of the Lions and Packers game on Sunday was like. Just absolute ugliness by both teams. Luckily for the Lions, it was uglier for the Packers.

Kerby Sucks

He sucks in interceptions.

Kerby Joseph has been incredible this season. In his first three starts, he’s forced a turnover in each of them. On Sunday he picked off Aaron Rodgers twice and possibly could have grabbed a third one if he would have jumped a little bit higher on what was still a beautiful pass breakup on third down.

General manager Brad Holmes is finding value in his drafts and it’s really showing with this third-round pick balling out. I know everyone loves Sauce Gardner, but Kerby Joseph has to have entered the defensive rookie of the year chat room over these past few weeks. I’m not saying he’s going to win it, but he’s in the chat room.

Other rookies and young players shine

While the Lions youth and inexperience on the defensive side of the ball have been their undoing in a lot of ways, you have to come away from each game impressed by the way the rookies are growing. On Sunday Aidan Hutchinson had an interception and Derrick Barnes had the best game of his career with a sack, a stop on the goal line, and a pass deflection that turned into one of Kerby Joseph’s interceptions.

Josh Paschal and Jerry Jacobs added some nice play as well. There’s still time to grow, but the Lions youth have shown that they’re indeed doing that.

Jared Goff ain’t it.

We knew that before this game. but Goff continues to show us that more and more each week. His game on Sunday was not great and it consisted of multiple throws that were questionable at best. It seems the Lions are just running out the clock at this point. Just running that clock until they’re on the clock for this guy here.

Michael Badgley > Penn Badgley

Lions kicker Michael Badgley’s bio says that he went to college at Miami. But after seeing his acting job on the Lions PAT attempt, I believe he was on a full ride to Juilliard. Do they have a football team? I’d like to see that team. On a serious note, when the Lions signed Badgley, I immediately hit the Google machine looking for some sort of connection with You actor Penn Badgley.

Sidenote: I know there were some rumors that Badgley was in the running to play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. I just have to say that I don’t see it. Please just stick with John Krasinski.

Delay of Game

Another egregious delay of game "missed"



what are we doing here pic.twitter.com/DHkVlmIqsZ — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 6, 2022

We’re not going to make the entire game about this, but seriously. This was just one of several missed delay of game calls that the officials missed on Sunday. This was by far the most egregious one as Isaac points out, but there were many, and seemingly everyone on social media was catching them. I realize that there’s a grace period given, but that grace period can’t be every time and it can’t be nearly as long as the above play was. Do better refs.

Bebe

I don’t know a whole lot of Bebe Rehxa’s music, but at this point, it doesn’t really matter who plays the Thanksgiving halftime show. Nobody is going to like it. Last season Detroit actually got someone that it seemed like everyone wanted in Big Sean. Then everyone proceeded to complain about it or not watch it at all. Good luck to Bebe. Play that blue song.