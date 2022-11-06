‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Titans at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are both 5-2, but they have reached those records in very different ways. Which of them will emerge victorious on “Sunday Night Football” under the lights? Let’s find out.

The Chiefs stomped the San Francisco 49ers prior to their Week 8 bye, and they looked primed to continue their run in the AFC West. Despite a lackluster run game, the offense has hardly suffered with Patrick Mahomes once again helming an explosive passing attack. Travis Kelce is still an elite tight end and focal point of the offense, but he has been supplemented by a pair of receivers in recent weeks. JuJu Smith-Schuster has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling recorded 111 yards in their victory over the 49ers. Replacing Tyreek Hill is tough, but if the Chiefs can continue to get this type of production, they’ll be more than happy.

As for the Titans, the offense is not at the level they had hoped, but they have still rattled off five wins in a row. With Ryan Tannehill out with injury last week, Malik Willis got his first career start, but it was Derrick Henry that did all the heavy lifting. Willis had a mere 55 passing yards against the Houston Texans, while Henry churned out a massive 219 yards. With Tannehill’s health still in question, it seems like the Titans offense will lean on Henry once again. The Titans look like the frontrunners for the AFC South, but a victory tonight would prove that it isn’t a byproduct of a weak division.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium—Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com