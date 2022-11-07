‘Monday Night Football’ Week 9 expert picks: Ravens at Saints

The NFL closes out Week 9 with the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens traveling to The Big Easy to take on the 3-5 New Orleans Saints. Both teams are coming off a win, with the Ravens beating the Bucs on Thursday night in Week 8—11 days ago—, while the Saints shut out the Raiders 24-0 last Sunday.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara figures to have a tough challenge in front of him facing off against the Ravens fifth-ranked run defense, but their pass defense is shaky and could be thrown on. While the Saints appear to have settled in on Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, he will have a tough task ahead of him without Michael Thomas, who is done for the season.

The Ravens announced that their top wide receiver, Rashon Batemon, is also done for the year, further stressing an offense that is already dealing with injuries. Of course, they still have Lamar Jackson at quarterback, which will always give them a chance to win.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Ravens by less than a field goal and the POD staff is buying the Ravens to win on the moneyline and to cover the spread, save for Alex Reno, who is taking the Saints in both.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Announcers:

- ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

- ESPN2: Manning Cast, featuring Peyton and Eli Manning with special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.