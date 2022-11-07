The Detroit Lions (2-6) are fresh off a 15-9 win over divisional rival Green Bay Packers and will take on another rival in Week 10, the Chicago Bears (3-6) who have lost five of their last six games but have been rolling on offense of late. The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have already set the opening line for this game and are favoring the Bears by 2.5 points.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a great performance where he rushed for 178 yards (an NFL record for a QB), including a 61-yard scamper for a touchdown. He also threw for three touchdowns, but only had 123 passing yards, going 17 of 28 through the air. Mobile quarterbacks have been the Lions kryptonite, and they will need to make Fields their top priority.

“You just see what type of player he is,” Bears safety Eddie Jackson told ESPN. “You just continue to see him grow week-in, week-out. And the offense as a whole, continuing to come out here and get us 30 points. That’s something that we’ve been asking for and we can’t continue to let teams come out and score 28 or 35 points on us as a defense.”

On defense, the Bears recently traded linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn, and their absence is noticeable. Against the Dolphins, they generated almost no pressure and Tua Tagovailoa carved them up for 35 points on a 300+ yard, three-touchdown passing day. The Lions offense is hit-and-miss right now, but in games where Jared Goff has a clean pocket, he has been sharp, so it’s possible we see them rebound in Chicago.

The Bears have scored an impressive 94 points in the last three games, but they have also given up 98 during that time. Can the Lions offense get their footing back and get rolling in a shootout? Will Fields mobility be too much for the Lions defense to contain? This one could be tight, so a close betting line makes sense.