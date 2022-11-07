The performance of the Detroit Lions secondary against the Green Bay Packers couldn’t have been more of a day vs. night situation. For the first seven games of the season, the Lions defensive backs have been one of the major reasons for the team’s overall failings. That why, to try and kick start that defensive unit, coach Dan Campbell made the difficult decision to fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant last Monday.

For at least one week, that decision paid off. The Lions secondary was playing with their hair on fire, notching a league-high nine passes defended and three interceptions on the day. And on a day in which the shorthanded offense struggled mightily, there is not a single doubt that the play of the secondary was the primary reason for Detroit’s upset victory over the Packers.

After the game, Campbell handed the game ball to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who took over some of the duties in the secondary room.

“It’s a hell of a job, man,” Campbell told the media after the game. “(He) coaches his heart out and he put everything into it, as he always does, and those guys responded.”

How much of the Lions’ performance against the Packers goes to Glenn’s credit? Did the firing of Pleasant have anything to do with it? Or was this just the Lions facing a struggling Packers passing offense with a lackluster receiving corps?

We discuss that and a whole lot more on this week’s PODcast. Other topics include:

Kerby Joseph’s breakout day

What has happened to Jared Goff, and how much do we excuse his performance because of the lackluster receiving corps?

Did the Lions miss T.J. Hockenson?

Questionable coaching decisions from Campbell

Great days from Jerry Jacobs, Derrick Barnes

Lions still need a pass rush

Check out the full podcast below:

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.