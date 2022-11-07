Last week was a rough one for the Detroit Lions. If you had watched all of Dan Campbell’s press conferences, you would’ve noticed a more subdued, emotional Campbell than we’re accustomed to seeing.

And that was understandable given everything that had happened. In the span of less than a week, Lions owner Sheila Hamp felt the need to address the media after sensing the growing frustration from fans, Campbell opted to fire one of the more popular coaches on the staff, and the team traded away his quarterback’s favorite security-blanket option. All of that in the midst of a 1-6 start to the year.

“I would say this, been kind of a tough week, just a couple of things that have transpired,” Campbell said to kick off his Friday press conference.

So after the Lions pulled off a hard-fought win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday—on the heels of a shocking defensive turnaround, no less—Campbell understandably felt a big sense of relief and threw down a quote in his post-game press conference that made him more relatable than he’s ever been.

“Of course, it feels good, (but) I’ll be honest with you, I’m exhausted,” Campbell said. “So, like, I want to go home, put the feet up, drink a beer. So it feels real good. I’m just proud of them. I really am. I’m proud of our coaches. I’m proud of the players. I’m proud of everybody because everybody puts a lot of work into it. I know it’s only two (wins), but my gosh, man.”

Here’s to hoping Campbell enjoyed that beer on Sunday night, got a good night of sleep, and will have this team back at it on Monday because another division rival is on tap this week.