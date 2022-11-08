NFL Week 10 power rankings: Lions trending up after taking the Packers down

The Detroit Lions (2-6) got their second win of the season, beating the Green Bay Packers 15-9 in Week 9. As is typically the case after a win, the Lions moved up in the rankings, and while most pointed to this as an opportunity to change their path, others found other things to complain about.

Don’t let the negativity keep you down today. Enjoy the win, Lions fans!

With that, let’s take a look at this week’s NFL power rankings.

USA Today: 26 (Previous: 31)

From Nate Davis:

“Replacing Hockenson won’t be easy, but Detroit’s tight end committee of James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra both caught TDs in the Week 9 upset of Green Bay.”

CBS Sports: 27 (Previous: 31)

From Pete Prisco:

“They showed some real improvement on defense, which got them a victory over Aaron Rodgers. That’s progress and a good sign for this team.”

Touchdown Wire: 27 (Previous: 31)

From Mark Lane:

“The Lions would have made a nice tune-up opponent for the Green Bay Packers to snap their losing streak. Instead Detroit defended Ford Field with rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson making a clutch play in the red zone. Detroit has a little momentum. Can coach Dan Campbell sustain it?”

The Athletic: 27 (Previous: 31)

From Bo Wulf:

Instead of commenting on the game, Wulf spent this week’s article discussing which trade each franchise wishes they could have back, so I’ll save you from that misery and not quote it. If you enjoy wallowing in regret from previous regime’s decision-making, the link is above.

Sporting News: 28 (Previous: 32)

From Vinnie Iyer:

“The Lions got up to show some defensive roar against the Packers, with help from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense shooting itself in the collective foot. They might do enough to feel better about Dan Campbell coaching them into 2023.

NFL.com: 29 (Previous: 31)

From Dan Hanzus:

“After the Lions tasted victory again for the first time in six weeks, Dan Campbell just wanted to go home and have a beer. Amen, brother. But before he could enjoy some well-earned lager, the coach needed to deliver an emotional locker room speech following his team’s 15-9 win over the Packers and longtime tormentor Aaron Rodgers. “I told you Wednesday, men, I could smell something!” Campbell said. “You could smell something in the air and you guys rallied. … That’s not easy. That’s a good win.” With that, Campbell flipped the game ball to Aaron Glenn, his embattled defensive coordinator. Let’s see if it’s the start of a rebound in the Motor City.”

MMQB: 29 (Previous: 27)

From MMQB staff:

Highest-place vote: 25 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1 vote) “Nobody expected much of anything from the Lions last year, but at some point the results on the field will have to be there. Stopping a five-game skid with a win over the floundering Packers was a good start.”

Of note: This week’s MMQB power rankings were done as a collective staff, a change from the weekly article written by Connor Orr. Throughout the season, Orr has been consistently optimistic about the Lions future and has routinely ranked them higher than most outlets. Last week, Orr had the Lions ranked 27th—and he was likely the staffer who ranked the Lions 25th this week—but a collective vote this week, likely explains the drop despite the win over the Packers.

ESPN: 30 (Previous: 31)

From Eric Woodyard:

“Non-QB MVP: RB Jamaal Williams “Williams embodies the spirit of what the Lions are trying to build with grit and has been available in every game for the Lions this season. He is off to the best start of his six-year career with eight touchdowns, third most in the league behind only Cleveland’s (Nick) Chubb and Tennessee’s (Derrick) Henry. He still isn’t satisfied, however. “I’ve always been training myself to handle these types of workloads and these types of seasons,” Williams told ESPN. “I’ve always had the mindset for it.”

The Ringer: 30 (Previous: 31)

From Austin Gayle:

“Beating Green Bay at home on Sunday won’t save this season for the Lions, but the win does bode well for head coach Dan Campbell’s future in Detroit. Campbell was adamant that a “change needed to be made” last week when he fired DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant, and his team produced immediate results. The Lions allowed 24 or more points in every game before Week 9, and on Sunday played their best defense of the season—intercepting Aaron Rodgers three times and holding the Packers to just nine points.”

Yahoo Sports: 30 (Previous: 31)

From Frank Schwab: