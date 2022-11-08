Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams’ debut: ‘I think we’re looking at December’

Detroit Lions fans are still eagerly awaiting the debut of first-round draft pick Jameson Williams. The Lions rookie receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL in January, and the team is deliberately taking it slow with the 21-year-old.

But in a radio spot on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested that his debut may just be a month away.

“I think we’re looking at December, if I’m just trying to forecast here a little bit,” Campbell said. “I’m hoping sometime in December we get him.”

This falls in line with comments Campbell made on October 26, suggesting Williams was still at least a month away.

“He’s put together a pretty good month, a real good month,” Campbell said. “And so, we feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out. It’s hard to say when that’s going to be. I mean I would say at least probably another month, but I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”

Campbell has been very consistent since the Lions drafted Williams saying they were not going to rush the process until they are sure Williams has full movement and strength in his legs. He also wants to make sure Williams is in football shape. And Campbell said he would not expedite the process just because the team is currently going through other injuries at the position.

“We’re not going to let that affect us,” Campbell said in October. “When he’s ready, then we’ll get him up and ready to go, but we don’t want to press that just because we have a number of injuries in the receiver room.”

The good news here is that the Lions currently have six games scheduled in December and beyond, so it’s entirely possible we still get over one-third of a season from Williams in his rookie year.