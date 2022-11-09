The Detroit Lions, fresh off a win over the Green Bay Packers, have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears and were able to return several injured players to practice, but still have a few important players banged up.

Reserve lists

Craig Reynolds (IR, ribs) : placed on IR on Wednesday, eligible to return in Week 14

: placed on IR on Wednesday, eligible to return WR Jameson Williams (ACL, NFI): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) WR DJ Chark (ankle, IR): eligible to return in Week 11

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): eligible to return at any time

OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time

EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles, PUP): eligible to return at any time

DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return in Week 11

21-day evaluation clock

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle, PUP) — Day 8

Cabinda continues to stack practices as he works his way through the evaluation process. He is eligible to return to game action at any time, but if he is, it’s not expected to happen before Saturday at the earliest.

No practice on Wednesday

RB Jamaal Williams (veteran rest) — NEW

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

Williams had a career-high 24 carries last Sunday, so getting some early week rest makes sense, especially with D’Andre Swift still dealing with injuries and Craig Reynolds placed on injured reserve.

Josh Reynolds injured his back last Wednesday and has been unable to practice since. But on a positive note, the Lions did not rule Reynolds out until game time, suggesting he was close enough to returning that they wanted to wait until the last minute before deciding.

Lucas has missed the last two games and is entering his third week without having practiced. He has previously told Pride of Detroit that he was not injured significantly enough to be placed on injured reserve and expected to be back sooner than later.

Limited practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

OT Matt Nelson (calf) — UPGRADED from no practice last week

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) — NEW INJURY, wearing a brace

NB AJ Parker (hip) — UPGRADED from no practice last week

S Kerby Joseph (concussion) — NEW INJURY, wearing a red jersey

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) — UPGRADED from no practice last week

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — DOWNGRADED from full practice last Friday

Swift is and will continue to be the player that is the most closely monitored in these reports because of how the offense is able to expand when he is healthy and in the lineup. He has been available but very limited the last two games, though coaches insist his health is improving and his workload should increase.

Decker injured his groin last Thursday but was able to get in limited practices and played through the injury on Sunday. He did not look limited during the game and played on every offensive snap. Look for the Lions to continue to take it slow with him, but expectations are that he will be able to play this weekend.

Nelson missed the previous four games and the Lions have been looking for answers on how to fill his sixth offensive lineman role. Putting Dan Skipper in motion pre-snap seemed to help, but coaches would surely love to get Nelson back for those offensive line packages.

Rodriguez injured his arm last weekend, exited briefly, then returned to action, only to be removed and shut down for the remainder of the game. He was sporting a sling on the sidelines, and was wearing a brace on Wednesday, so how involved he will be this week seems undetermined.

“He’s a little bit beat up,” coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. “We’ll probably—we may move him around a little bit, but I don’t know how much he would do today, and we’ll just gauge it day-to-day.”

Parker was the Lions starting nickel two weeks ago, but Will Harris took over the position last week and played well enough that he may hold onto the job moving forward. Harris’ physical style lines up perfectly with the new defensive philosophy, so Parker has his work cut out for him.

Joseph—who was just named NFC Defensive Player of the Week and was nominated for Rookie of the Week for his stellar performance against the Packers—is currently in concussion protocol but the team is “hopeful” he will return for this weekend’s game.

“We’re early in the process. We’re certainly hopeful,” coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. “I feel like he falls into the same category as (Amon-Ra) Saint (Brown) and Brock Wright have over the last two weeks.”

Joseph, like St. Brown and Wright, required a red “no-contact” jersey at practice to start the week and appears to be on the same path to return as the offensive duo.

Melifonwu has only been healthy enough to play in two games this year and has only logged five defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He has missed the last four games, so it’s hard to know what to expect from him when he does return, especially after making a position switch this offseason with little practice time to acclimate.

Ragnow continues to deal with his foot injury that has him wavering between limited and full practices for the past few weeks. Wednesdays have typically been a limited day for the Lions center, so no reason to believe he won’t play this week.

Full practice

N/A

No longer listed with an injury

TE Brock Wright (concussion)

RT Penei Sewell (personal)

LT Taylor Decker (groin)

EDGE Charles Harris (groin)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee)

CB Mike Hughes (knee)

S DeShon Elliott (finger)

The players in this section were previously dealing with an injury but have now been cleared and are no longer listed on the injury report.

Bears injury report

Here’s a look at the Bears’ initial injury report:

