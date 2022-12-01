The Detroit Lions are still in the playoff hunt thanks to a weak NFC and expanded postseason field, but the team must really start cranking out the results if it wants to be playing into the new year. To do so requires not only leaning on its strengths but figuring out new ways to be effective.

What this means for fantasy managers is that it might be time for the Detroit offense to kick it into the next gear. While it is unlikely for the team to suddenly be scoring non-stop, the Lions have the ability to consistently get into the 30s, and that means some players are in position to benefit.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Jaguars bold player predictions?

My answer: With this December potentially actually meaning something for Detroit, it could mean the debut of first-round receiver Jameson Williams. The future star is unlikely to be a factor this weekend, but it might not be long until he is back. That puts a timer on someone like D.J. Chark to make an impact. After finding the end zone on Thanksgiving, perhaps Chark makes it two games in a row and enters the WR3 conversation.

The most exciting Jacksonville skill player is Travis Etienne, who has tons of pure talent as both a rusher and receiver. While he is a popular pick against the Lions defense, the unit has done a decent job preventing monster games as of late. Etienne is a handful, having put up three-straight RB1 finishes before getting hurt, but a combination of his health and an improving defense could keep him outside the top 20 running backs on Sunday.

Your turn.