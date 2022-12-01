The Detroit Lions have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field and they got half of the right side of their offensive line back, as right tackle Penei Sewell was able to practice while right guard Evan Brown remained unable to go.

21-day evaluation clock

WR Jameson Williams (ACL, NFI): Day 11 (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles, PUP): Day 16 (latest update)

While both continue to practice, the latest news suggests it may still be another week before either is ready to play, barring a surprise acceleration in acclimation.

No practice on Wednesday

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

EDGE Julian Okwara (elbow)

Brown remains unable to practice, and at this point in the week, the Lions are likely preparing for Dan Skipper to start at right guard in his place.

Okwara also remains out after suffering an elbow injury against the Bills on Thanksgiving. His pass rushing linebacker role—which has grown substantially of late—seems likely to be occupied by rookie James Houston, who was signed off the practice squad this week following his two sack performance.

Limited practice

RT Penei Sewell (ankle) — Upgraded from no practice Wednesday

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

LG Jonah Jackson (concussion) — No longer in a red no-contact jersey

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee)

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) — No longer in a red no-contact jersey

Sewell injured his ankle early in the Bills game when he was rolled up on from behind. He managed to play through the injury, not missing a snap, and after taking a lighter day on Wednesday, he returned to practice on Thursday. It appears Sewell is on a practice pattern the Lions have used with other injured starters—early day off, followed by a limited practice, then a full, and play on Sunday—and is projected to be able to play against the Jaguars.

Ragnow has followed the vet rest schedule for most of the season and is getting early rest that is ramped up as the week progresses. He is projected to start at this time.

Jackson and Okudah missed last week with concussions but they are both progressing through the league’s protocols—they shed their no-contact jerseys on Thursday—and also looks like they are on track to start this weekend.

Paschal missed the last month of games but returned to practice this week and is making progress to return. It’s still too early to project if he will be able to play this weekend.

Full practice

CB Chase Lucas (hamstring) — Upgraded from limited Wednesday

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness) — Upgraded from no practice Wednesday

Lucas is nursing a hamstring injury and it’s not clear at this time how limiting it is, so his status is still up in the air at this time, though a full practice is very encouraging.

Melifonwu was sick on Wednesday but was able to return to the practice field on Thursday, and barring a setback, looks on track to play.

Jaguars injury report

Here’s a look at the Jaguars’ Thursday injury report:

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/pN4VyAfUzp — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 1, 2022

Of note, Jaguars starting running back Travis Etienne (foot, limited) is practicing in a manner that suggests he will be able to play against the Lions.