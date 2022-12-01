‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 13 expert picks: Bills at Patriots

The NFL opens Week 13 with an AFC East battle between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Buffalo has won three of their last four meetings, including a 47-17 beat down in the Wild Card round last playoffs, but this will be the first meeting of the season between the division rivals.

While Thursday games often put teams at a disadvantage because of the short week, both these teams played on Thanksgiving—Bills beat the Lions 28-25 and Patriots lost to Vikings 33-26—so they will both have had a full weeks rest between games.

If the Patriots are going to come out victorious, it’ll likely be because of a strong defensive effort, but as Lions fans saw firsthand, the Bills are incredibly balanced and possess the ability to strike from anywhere on the field. Look for the Patriots to try and put pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, while he tries to take advantage of their struggling secondary.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoring the Bills by a little over a field goal and the majority of POD staff is willing to give those points and take Buffalo on the moneyline.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.