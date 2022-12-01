All of the latest news, analysis and preview content for the Week 13 matchup between the Lions and Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars don’t just share 4-7 records. They have plenty in common. Both sport rosters among the youngest in the NFL. Both are potentially hitting their stride, with the Lions winning three of their last four games and the Jaguars winning two of their last three—including a nice resume-builder with an upset over the Ravens. As Lions coach Dan Campbell put it this week, both teams are dangerous right now.

“They’ve certainly been in a number of (games) and had their opportunities, which is very similar to us and haven’t been able to close it out,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “And when things don’t go well it’s usually because of the takeaways or the turnovers that come about and that’s the same with us. So, I just think in that regard, yeah we are very similar. I think it’s a dangerous team, I think we’re a dangerous team. And I kind of think it’s about who’s going to play cleaner ball and who wants it more.”

It’s hard to imagine a matchup between two 4-7 teams a truly “dangerous” game, but each team certainly has to feel good about the direction they’re headed. Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is taking some big strides and just accomplished something that had never been done in Jaguars history last week:

Per Elias, this was the Jaguars' first win in franchise history when trailing by 7+ points in the final minute of regulation. They were 0-183 in franchise history entering the day. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Lions offense has been steadily dangerous all season despite a rotating cast of injured characters at the skill position players. And defensively, the young corps is starting to emerge with first and second-year players starting to make big plays and help close out games.

So which of these potentially-surging teams will come out on top Sunday? Check out all of our preview and news content in this continually-growing story stream.