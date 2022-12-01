Detroit Lions charity marathon mega-podcast: Dane Brugler, Dave Birkett, Lomas Brown and more!

On Tuesday, we closed out our Movember campaign in support of the Alzheimer’s Association with a 15-hour stream on Twitch—talking Detroit Lions football for the entire most of the day.

To help carry us through the day we had over a dozen guests to entertain the people and inform us as Detroit Lions fans. If you’ve got a spare 15 hours, you can watch the entire thing here. But for those a little more judicious with their time, we have whittled the entire day to some more consumable parts.

We have taken 10 of our most Lions-centric interviews (except for the Justin Rogers portion, which was sadly lost because yours truly forgot to hit the record button), and smashed them together for two mega-episodes of jam-packed Detroit Lions goodness.

Here’s what you can expect from this episode, the first of our two-part Charity Maraton podcasts:

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press (2:15) talks the Lions quarterback situation and what they should do in the 2023 NFL Draft

Former Lions offensive tackle and current color commentator for Lions radio Lomas Brown (19:15) talks about whether the Lions’ progress is real, and playoff odds.

Kyle Meinke of MLive (36:00) talks about the positive trend of the team being led by Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

Chris Burke of The Athletic (53:30) updates us on his life outside of the Lions beat and dives a little into the 2023 NFL Draft class for the Lions.

Dane Brugler (1:19:45), The Athletic’s draft guru, explains what he loves about the Lions’ 2022 draft class and teases his first 2023 NFL mock draft.

Thanks again to everyone who donated throughout the month of November.

Here is our final tally:

Here is the final 2022 #Movember tally for our charity drive.



$25,027.00 for @alzassociation

$2,579.20 for @CrisisTextLine



For a grand total of:

$27,606.20



Can't thank the POD and #Lions fan community enough. Y'all are making a huge difference in this world. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) December 1, 2022

As always, you can catch all of our podcasting content on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us.