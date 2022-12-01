Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson named Rookie of the Month for November

The accolades keep coming in for Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. After being named Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 11, and being honored as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the Lions defensive end has now been named Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

During that four-game span, Hutchinson has tallied 13 tackles, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He also made a few game-changing plays that led Detroit to a 3-1 record in November. His interception of Aaron Rodgers erased a red zone opportunity for the Packers. He also read a screen against the Chicago Bears that forced Justin Fields to double clutch and eventually throw a pick-six to Jeff Okudah that led to a big road comeback victory. His sack later in that quarter helped seal the win.

Hutchinson becomes the second of Brad Holmes’ draft picks to earn Rookie of the Month honors, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown, who did it for the month of December last year.

Hutchinson is just the third Detroit Lions rookie ever to win Defensive Player of the Month. Previously, Ndamukong Suh won the honors in 2010 and Louis Delmas did it the year before.

Through three months of the season, Hutchinson is currently third in odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, trailing only Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

With a month and change to go, and the Lions defense currently hitting its stride, one has to wonder if Hutchinson can make a late run at the end-of-season award.