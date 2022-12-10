Detroit Lions fans confidence in team, Jared Goff on the rise

This week’s SB Nation Reacts surveys focused on two recurring questions: our weekly confidence poll, and our quarterly look at the Detroit Lions’ (-2) future at the quarterback position.

Let’s start with the quarterly poll question: Is Jared Goff the Lions quarterback of the future?

Pride of Detroit has already asked this question twice so far this season and gotten two very different results. During the first quarter of the season, the Lions offense was humming and Goff was producing top 10 numbers. That led to 70% of fans to believe Goff was indeed the Lions quarterback of the future. The bottom fell out over the next four games, though, and confidence plummeted to just 18% believing Goff was part of the team’s future.

Related NFL analyst makes compelling argument for Detroit Lions to build around Jared Goff

Now, with the Lions winning four of their last five games, and with Goff back to producing top-10 numbers, fans are once again feeling Goff could be the answer. Based on our survey of over 5,000 Lions fans, after 12 games, 66% believe Goff is the team’s quarterback of the future.

With the Lions' recent success, fans' confidence in the team as a whole is also ascending.

In the four weeks of November leading up to the team’s most recent game against the Jaguars, Lions fans’ confidence grew from 56% to 82% after beating the Packers, jumped up to 91% after their win over the Bears, climbed up to 96% after their victory over the Giants, and held at 96% after a close loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Now, after waxing the Jaguars 40-14 in arguably their most complete game of the season, fans’ confidence that the team is headed in the right direction is now up to 98%.

Next up for the Lions are the 10-2 division-leading Minnesota Vikings, but even Vegas is riding the Lions hype train right now, and the betting line has been set with the 5-7 Lions as the favorites.

With five games remaining, it’ll be interesting to see how the confidence poll plays out the remainder of the season.