The Detroit Lions are in the midst of a pretty incredible run. A 4-1 streak may not seem like a lot to some teams, but when it’s preceded by a 1-6 start, it represents a pretty unbelievable shift in performance. For anyone who has been watching, the growth in this team is as plain and obvious. It’s an exciting time to be a Detroit Lions fan... and it’s December. This is weird.

Where we haven’t quite seen the same growth is in the Madden 23, where the Lions have notoriously struggled all season.

If you haven’t been joining us, every Saturday before a Sunday Lions game, we fire up a game of Madden 23 on our Twitch stream, set the lineup as close to what is should resemble on game day, and let the computers battle it out live. All the while, I provide live commentary and answer and Lions questions you may have.

So if you want to see horrible computer clock management, at least two Jared Goff sacks where he doesn’t move an inch after his three-step drop, and me screaming on top of the action like it was real football, head on over to Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit at 10:30 a.m. ET this morning, and watch the wackiness ensue.

Here’s the long and short of it, to those of you who just skipped to the end.

What: Lions vs. Vikings Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, December 10 — 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)