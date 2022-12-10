 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Aidan Hutchinson was mic’d up against the Jaguars in Week 13

Mr. Billie Jean did not disappoint.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Mic’d up footage is some of the most enjoyable material to watch because it presents the passion and energy of the players up close. It’s a way to feel the competitive fire of the guys on the field that can be tough to discern at home on television, or even from hundreds of feet away in the stadium. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, rookie Aidan Hutchinson was mic’d up. The Sights and Sounds video from Week 13’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was posted by the Detroit Lions media team and there’s some great stuff in there.

The pre-game scenes going unit by unit with Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Buggs, and Penei Sewell hyping up their guys are great. Sewell was right: everybody found out what the Lions could do that day. Between the game flow highlights with phenomenal-as-usual Dan Miller radio calls, there are some moments of mirth from the defensive line unit on Hutchinson’s microphone. In particular, the reaction of the defensive linemen to John Cominsky’s near interception early in the game and then later on Hutchinson’s astonishment at being allowed to go unblocked for a sack.

Lots of great stuff in here, including the full HD version of head coach Dan Campbell’s locker room speech and a perfect-for-GIF clip of Hutchinson saying “Victory Monday”:

Check out the whole video on the official team site’s video section or their YouTube channel and re-live the beatdown! Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

