Mic’d up footage is some of the most enjoyable material to watch because it presents the passion and energy of the players up close. It’s a way to feel the competitive fire of the guys on the field that can be tough to discern at home on television, or even from hundreds of feet away in the stadium. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, rookie Aidan Hutchinson was mic’d up. The Sights and Sounds video from Week 13’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was posted by the Detroit Lions media team and there’s some great stuff in there.

The pre-game scenes going unit by unit with Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Buggs, and Penei Sewell hyping up their guys are great. Sewell was right: everybody found out what the Lions could do that day. Between the game flow highlights with phenomenal-as-usual Dan Miller radio calls, there are some moments of mirth from the defensive line unit on Hutchinson’s microphone. In particular, the reaction of the defensive linemen to John Cominsky’s near interception early in the game and then later on Hutchinson’s astonishment at being allowed to go unblocked for a sack.

Lots of great stuff in here, including the full HD version of head coach Dan Campbell’s locker room speech and a perfect-for-GIF clip of Hutchinson saying “Victory Monday”:

Check out the whole video on the official team site’s video section or their YouTube channel and re-live the beatdown! Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is partnering with Chad and Jenny Johnson’s Wicked Awesome Wishes (not the other Chad Johnson you’re thinking of) to do a charity event in two weeks:

If you know a child or family in need, go to https://t.co/FHN11XJxPC and nominate them today for this great event. If you would like to donate, go to that same website. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/OHvlyTKy12 — Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) December 9, 2022

Former All-Pro tackle Mitchell Schwartz had thoughts about the jump skip pass rush move that rookie James Houston was told not to use (Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven from MLive have a bit about that in their latest Dungeon of Doom podcast episode because Houston was on the show as a guest) before it worked in an actual game:

If a scout team DL hit me with this in practice during the week I’d be so salty and just be like no way that works in a game, that’s a stupid move, that’s unrealistic, give me real rush to work against. But man that was pretty sick, well done! https://t.co/1HmNruIHGZ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 9, 2022

WJR 760’s Ken Brown had Mike O’Hara on his show to talk about the upcoming game against the Vikings. Full audio for the nine-and-a-half minute segment is on WJR’s Simplecast page and playable through a web player.

Rodrigo giveaway alert:

First 20,000 fans at @fordfield this Sunday can get a Malcolm Rodriguez poster!



Doors open at 11am pic.twitter.com/F9pVtY1MAo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 9, 2022

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone was this week’s guest on Tim Twentyman’s podcast Twentyman in the Huddle. The episode can be viewed on the team’s official YouTube channel or listened to on various podcast platforms.

