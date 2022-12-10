Per usual, the Detroit Lions made a flurry of moves on Saturday in preparation for their Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, it starts with some bad news for seventh-round pick Chase Lucas, who was placed on injured reserve, essentially ending his rookie season. Lucas popped up on the injury report midweek with a hamstring injury, and although it didn’t look like a serious injury (he was in jersey standing on the sidelines Thursday), the Lions have decided to shut him down for at least the next four games. With only five games left in the regular season, it seems unlikely he’ll return until Year 2.

To take his place on the 53-man roster, the Lions have signed center Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad. With a lingering ankle injury to backup center/starting right guard Evan Brown, Pierschbacher has been a temporary elevation for the Lions in each of the past two weeks. Rather than utilize their third and final elevation for Pierschbacher this week, the Lions have decided to just make him part of the 53-man roster. This likely means that Brown, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, will not play this week. That will leave Logan Stenberg and Dan Skipper as the most likely candidates to start at right guard this week.

Additionally, the Lions have used temporary practice squad elevations for both linebacker Jarrad Davis and cornerback Jarren Williams—both of whom will be providing some depth for injured players.

This is Davis’ second elevation of the year, and he’ll be providing some depth for Derrick Barnes, who has already been declared out with a knee injury. In his last elevation, Davis played 12 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams against the Chicago Bears. He played well, too, tallying two tackles and a pass defended.

The elevation of Williams is a little more interesting. With Chase Lucas now out and Will Harris questionable with a hip injury, Detroit needs some insurance at the nickel position. It was assumed someone like AJ Parker could get elevated this week, but the Lions went with Williams, who signed to the practice squad less than two weeks ago. Williams has made eight game appearances in his young career, including two starts for the New York Giants last season. He played both slot and outside cornerback for New York—though his two starts were on the outside.

Williams gives them options, but Mike Hughes is the more likely option to start on Sunday if Harris cannot play.

