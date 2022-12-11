Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions are winners in four of their last five games and find themselves in one of the rarest positions you’ll ever see at this point in the season. Despite their 5-7 overall record, they are favored over a 10-2 Minnesota Vikings team this Sunday.

Just how rare is that? According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the Lions are just one of 10 teams in the Super Bowl era to have a losing record but enter the game as favorites over a team with a .800 winning percentage or higher. But here’s the thing that makes it even rarer: in eight of those 10 games, the underdog team with the great record was resting their starters. The Vikings will not be resting any starters on Sunday.

With Lions fan confidence sky high, and Ford Field expected to be above capacity, the table is set for a high-energy environment. Add in that this Lions vs. Vikings rivalry has had three straight games in which the outcome was decided in the final minute of the game, and chances are high this will be a highly-entertaining game with a wild finish.

So if you aren’t one of the 65,000+ at Ford Field this Sunday afternoon, here’s how you can catch this big NFC North matchup.

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Week 14 TV distribution map: Click here

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket Online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Lions by 2 via DraftKings Sportsbook