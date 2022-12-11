Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions (5-7) are at home again in Week 14, hosting division rival Minnesota Vikings (10-2).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 14.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10) — illness, Questionable

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (6 + 2)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Jameson Williams* (9)

Kalif Raymond (11) - illness, Questionable

Tom Kennedy (85)

Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, injured reserve, his 21-day evaluation clock has started

Trinity Benson (19) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 15

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

Projected Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68) — elbow, no injury designation

— elbow, no injury designation LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, no injury designation

foot, no injury designation RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, Doubtful*

— ankle, Doubtful* RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

T/G — Dan Skipper (70)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66) — signed to the active roster on Saturday

*Of note: if Brown can’t play, indications are that Stenberg could get the start at RG

Injured/inactive

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — Expected to make his 2022 debut

SAM — James Houston* (59)

DE — Austin Bryant (2)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Off-the-ball linebacker (6 + 1)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Jarrad Davis (40) — elevated from the practice squad for this game

Derrick Barnes (55) - knee, Ruled OUT

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1) — illness, Questionable

— illness, Questionable Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2 + 1)

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5) — ankle, no injury designation

— ankle, no injury designation C.J. Moore (38)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Jerry Jacobs (39) or Jameson Williams (9)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

