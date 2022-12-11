 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

A quick reference guide for Detroit Lions player viewing during this week’s game.

By Erik Schlitt
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions (5-7) are at home again in Week 14, hosting division rival Minnesota Vikings (10-2).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 14.

Quarterback (2)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Nate Sudfeld (10) — illness, Questionable

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (6 + 2)

Tight end (3)

  • Brock Wright (89)
  • James Mitchell* (82)
  • Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

Projected Starters

Reserves

*Of note: if Brown can’t play, indications are that Stenberg could get the start at RG

Injured/inactive

  • G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT
  • IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • NT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

  • Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
  • Big DE — John Cominsky (79)
  • Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)
  • Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — Expected to make his 2022 debut
  • SAM — James Houston* (59)
  • DE — Austin Bryant (2)
  • SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17
  • Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Off-the-ball linebacker (6 + 1)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

  • Jeff Okudah (1) — illness, Questionable
  • Jerry Jacobs (39)
  • Mike Hughes (23)
  • Amani Oruwariye (24)
  • Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2 + 1)

Safety (4)

  • Kerby Joseph* (31)
  • DeShon Elliott (5) — ankle, no injury designation
  • C.J. Moore (38)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)
  • K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)
  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Jerry Jacobs (39) or Jameson Williams (9)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

