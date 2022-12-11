Lions vs. Vikings expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions have been fun. That alone, feels like a significant statement to make, because the fun parts of this fandom are typically reserved from March to August. While playoff odds remain extremely long, this team is playing well right now. And not just “well for a team that started 1-6.” They are legitimately playing like a top-tier team over the past month, which is why they find themselves as a slight favorite of a 10-2 Minnesota Vikings team this Sunday.

The Vikings are no slouch themselves. Though many discredit their success due to an unsustainable 9-0 record in one-score games, Minnesota does have a roster filled with talent on both sides of the ball. Whether we’re talking All Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, dangerous defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith or bruising back Dalvin Cook, this team is not short of talent.

This isn’t exactly a must-win game for the Lions’ playoff chances, but it’s about as close as you can get. Detroit may have to win out to dig themselves out of the early-season hole, but there’s also a real chance if the Lions slip up just once, they could sneak in at 9-8.

So does that loss come this week against the Vikings, or will Detroit’s playoff chances rise with another impressive win?

Here are our picks for Lions vs. Vikings in Week 14:

Kellie Rowe (10-2): 30-27 Lions

Jerry Mallory (8-4): 27-26 Lions

Hamza Baccouche (8-4): 32-31 Lions

Ryan Mathews (7-5): 31-24 Lions

Morgan Cannon (7-5): 28-24 Lions

Kyle Yost (7-5): 30-27 Vikings

Jeremy Reisman (7-5): 34-28 Lions

John Whiticar (7-5): 34-28 Lions

Erik Schlitt (7-5): 31-28 Lions

Mike Payton (6-6): 38-25 Lions

Alex Reno (5-7): 27-24 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-12): 20-20 Tie

