Lions Week 14 Lions inactives: Evan Brown, Will Harris OUT vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week, signing center Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the active roster and placing cornerback Chase Lucas on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Additionally, the Lions elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad for this game, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

RG Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

WR Tom Kennedy

LB Derrick Barnes (knee) — Ruled OUT on Friday

DB Will Harris (hip)

DT Michael Brockers

EDGE Austin Bryant

Evan Brown was evaluated by trainers before the game but was unable to be cleared to play in this game. With his backup, Awiosika, also ruled out, the Lions will turn to Logan Stenberg and/or Dan Skipper to start at right guard.

Kennedy has been the Lions’ sixth option at wide receiver, and with a healthy group of wide receivers, he is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row.

Brockers continues to be a weekly inactive as the Lions have turned to their edge rushers to help inside on obvious passing situations.

Austin Bryant gets scratched in favor of Romeo Okwara, who is expected to be a contributor in this game.

Barnes had been operating as the Lions' third linebacker and his absence will most likely result in an increased workload for Malcolm Rodriguez, Anthony Pittman, and Chris Board.

Will Harris was injured mid-week, was unable to practice on Friday, and was still unable to play come game time. He will likely be replaced by Mike Hughes in the slot and Amani Oruwariye will find himself in a depth role on the outside.

Vikings inactives: