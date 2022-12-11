Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings first half open thread

Y’all wanted meaningful football in December, and now you have it. The Detroit Lions’ playoff odds may be hovering around single digits these days, but they are undeniably playing their best football right now. And with a somewhat favorable schedule ahead, going on a run is not completely out of the question.

That said, there is a behemoth standing in their way this Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 and still trying to prove doubters wrong due to their ridiculous 9-0 record in one-score games. With a win, the Vikings would clinch the NFC North—which is something they’re clearly aware of, since they’ve been referring to this game as a “hat and t-shirt game” all week.

Regardless of record, divisional games are never a gimme. And just about every time these two teams have faced off in the last few years, the game has been decided in the final minutes.

Will that be the case this week? Can the Lions keep their playoff hopes realistically alive for another week? Or will the Vikings be wearing “NFC North champs” hats by the end of the day?

Stick with us during the first-half open thread and post your thoughts in the comment section.