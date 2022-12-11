For the rest of the season, the biggest game of the Dan Campbell era for the Detroit Lions is the next one. Their five-game season starts now, with little—maybe no—room for error. With the team still a few games behind in the NFC Wild Card race despite their current 4-1 run, the Lions can ill afford to drop a single game down the stretch.

That is especially true for an NFC foe, and that’s who stands in front of them this week. The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings are on the verge of clinching the division, just needing a win or a Lions loss to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017.

Minnesota is a little beat up going into this matchup, missing left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradberry on the offensive line, along with Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith. The Lions, on the other hand, re getting healthier. Last week saw the debut of first-round pick Jameson Williams, while this week they’re getting the 2022 debut of Romeo Okwara this week.

Will that be enough for the Lions to keep their playoff hopes alive or will the Vikings walk out of Ford Field with their NFC North champion garb?

We’ll be providing live updates from Ford Field with drive-by-drive analysis, score updates, highlights and any injury news that develops during the game. Simply hit the refresh button after things kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

First quarter

The Lions offense got the ball quickly, and unlike last week, they punted right away. Detroit quickly went three-and-out after gaining just a single yard. A 66-yard Jack Fox punt made sure Minnesota wouldn’t get the field-position battle, though.

Minnesota got the ball moving early, with a play-action pass to T.J. Hockenson gaining 13 yards. But the Lions defense stood tall before they could get to midfield. A nice tackle for loss by Aidan Hutchinson forced a third-and-long, and Chris Board helped break up a pass to force a punt. However, an offsides on the punt, gave the Vikings an extra opportunity to go for it on a fourth-and-1. But the Lions made the Vikings pay for the aggression, and Dalvin Cook was stopped for no-gain, giving the Lions the ball at Minnesota’s 46-yard line.

It didn’t take long for the Lions to cash in, as Goff found a wide-open Jameson Williams for his first NFL catch and a 41-yard touchdown. 7-0 Lions.

The Vikings offense quickly responded. Detroit’s defense nearly got off the field with a sack of Cousins, but a holding penalty on safety Kerby Joseph gave Minnesota a fresh set of downs. A pair of Jeff Okudah penalties (unnecessary roughness and pass interference) set the Vikings up at the 1-yard line and Cook punched it in to tie the game. 7-7.

The tables were turned on the next possession, as it looked like the Vikings had a third-down stop, but a roughing call on a Goff slide kept the drive alive for the Lions. A clutch wide receiver screen to DJ Chark picked up a third-down conversion and pushed into Vikings territory. The Lions failed to convert on the next set of downs, forcing Detroit into an interesting situation: fourth-and-4 from the Vikings’ 39-yard line. With the end of the first quarter, Detroit took the extra time to ponder their decision.

Second quarter

The Lions opted to go for it, but Goff’s pass to DJ Chark was well behind the receiver and fell incomplete.

The Vikings took over at their own 39-yard line. A nice Jerry Jacobs pass breakup and a false start set Minnesota in a third and long. Cousins found a wide open Hockenson, but the former Lions TE dropped it, forcing the Vikings to punt it back to Detroit.

The Lions were able to drive into Vikings territory with a nice 15-yard pickup to Rey, and a third-down jet sweep to Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the Lions offense stalled from there, and instead of the going for it on fourth-and-6 from the Vikings’ 39-yard line, Detroit opted to punt. Fox pinned the Vikings down at their own 10-yard line.

Detroit got a quick three-and-out. It looked like Justin Jefferson may have picked up a third-down conversion, but replay confirmed he was a yard short of the sticks. Kalif Raymond had a big punt return to set the Lions up at the Vikings’ 48-yard line.

Goff wasted no time taking advantage of the good field position, hitting DJ Chark with a perfectly-placed 48-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive.

14-7 Lions.

On the ensuing drive, the Vikings avoided a three-and-out thanks to 17-yard pass to Hockenson on third down. Cousins narrowly escaped a sack on the next third down, and found Jefferson for 13-yard gain, pushing the Vikings inside the Lions 40-yard line. Another strike to Jefferson set the Vikings up first-and-10 at the 13-yard line with two minutes remaining in the half. After converting yet another third down, Minnesota had the opportunity to punch it in, but the Lions Isaiah Buggs forced a fumble on Dalvin Cook and rookie Kerby Joseph recovered for Detroit.

On replay, it looks like Cook was going to throw it, but he was swallowed up before he had the chance.

With under a minute left, the Lions offense went to work to extend their lead before half. Goff found St. Brown for 25 yards then D’Andre Swift for 15. Eventually the Lions settled for a 47-yard attempt, but Michael Badgley pushed it wide left, and the score remained 14-7 Lions at halftime.