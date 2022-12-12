‘Monday Night Football’ Week 14 expert picks: Patriots at Cardinals

The NFL closes out Week 14 with a battle between NFC West and AFC East teams when the New England Patriots travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The 6-6 Patriots are currently in last place in their division and if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive they’ll need to walk out of Monday night with a victory. But even if they do, they have games against the Raiders, Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills waiting for them, so this is as close to a must-win game as it gets. Look for them to lean on quarterback Mac Jones to keep hope alive.

The 4-8 Cardinals are currently not at the bottom of their division, thanks to the Rams, but a loss on Monday would draw them even with Los Angeles. Arizona will be looking to save face at home, and in order to do that, it may have to be on the ground, specifically by quarterback Kyler Murray, as the Patriots have trouble containing mobile quarterbacks.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Patriots in this game and the majority of the POD staff agree, as just over half the group is taking the Patriots on the moneyline and giving the points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium

TV: ESPN, ESPN2 (Manning Cast)

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

The Manning Cast: Peyton and Eli Manning plus special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Lions talk on Manningcast?

Noted Detroit Lions fan Keegan-Michael Key is Guest #3 on the Manningcast, and for those not familiar with the format, that likely means there is going to be some Lions talk during that third segment. (Trigger warning: there is likely to be some jokes about Matt Patricia’s time in Detroit as well, so brace yourselves for that.)

